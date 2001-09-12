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Alex Jones September 12, 2001 The Day After Prediction of The False Flag
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568 views • September 12, 2021
From the Infowars vault, Alex Jones in 2001 breaks down the controlled demolition of the World Trade Center the day after 9/11. This prescient report is devastating to the New World Order’s narrative, so share this link with friends and family to expose the truth about September 11, 2001.
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