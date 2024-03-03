US Sports Golf Featuring: Highlights | Round 1 | Cognizant Classic | 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
Mastering The Short Game - Golf Tips Inside 100 Yards! featuring Coach Phillip Hatchett
https://tinyurl.com/USSportsGolf0324
Mastering the short game is the key to consistently shooting lower golf scores. In this comprehensive program, Coach Phillip Hatchett explains and demonstrates how to become proficient in every phase of the short game. Among the topics covered are: putting, various chip shots, hard pan shots, pitching, sand shots, the flop shot, hitting from the deep rough, and several additional tips. This video is an essential resource to help take your game to the next level! 52 minutes. Book this course today!
https://tinyurl.com/USSportsGolf0324
Video credit:
PGA
Highlights | Round 1 | Cognizant Classic | 2024
Follow your favorite golfers with the PGA app
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3rtDtiV
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3SYP85X
Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.