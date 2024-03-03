Create New Account
US Sports Golf Featuring: Highlights | Round 1 | Cognizant Classic | 2024
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Mastering The Short Game - Golf Tips Inside 100 Yards! featuring Coach Phillip Hatchett

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsGolf0324


Mastering the short game is the key to consistently shooting lower golf scores. In this comprehensive program, Coach Phillip Hatchett explains and demonstrates how to become proficient in every phase of the short game. Among the topics covered are: putting, various chip shots, hard pan shots, pitching, sand shots, the flop shot, hitting from the deep rough, and several additional tips. This video is an essential resource to help take your game to the next level! 52 minutes. Book this course today!

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsGolf0324


Video credit:

PGA

Highlights | Round 1 | Cognizant Classic | 2024

Follow your favorite golfers with the PGA app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3rtDtiV

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3SYP85X


