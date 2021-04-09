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Clown Planet News (9 April 2021): Vax Passports, Baltimore vs Reality, Rona New Order
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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31 views • April 10, 2021
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7014e2.htm

https://www.corbettreport.com/sciencesays/

https://twitter.com/wesj_42/status/1380364746784915456

https://churchlifejournal.nd.edu/articles/the-uncomfortable-truths-face-masks-reveal/

https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/04/08/denver-bar-max-covid-vaccine/

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1380164213226737669

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/michael-osterholm-warning-coronavirus-pandemic_n_60112bc5c5b6b8719d888159

https://twitter.com/RorateCaeli/status/1380152324530798594

https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/547116-samuel-adams-to-buy-beers-for-those-who-get-covid-19-vaccine?rl=1

https://twitter.com/RonPaul/status/1380213821738995721

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1379720605235175433

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1379826298890067969

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1379708205815635969

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1380101010526498817

https://twitter.com/dianemontagna/status/1380106286851891200

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/letters/2021/documents/papa-francesco_20210404_lettera-banca-mondiale.html

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-calls-for-global-governance-and-universal-vaccines-in-letter-to-globalist-financial-summit

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1379602452593315841

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wef-warns-cyber-attack-leading-to-systemic-collapse-global-financial-system/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZVfVwvvkHQ

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/montana-governor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-shortly-after-taking-first-dose-of-vaccine?utm_source=featured&;utm_campaign=standard

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/04/07/idaho-becomes-fourth-state-to-ban-coronavirus-vaccine-passports---see-the-full-list-here/?sh=51e5cc89591f

https://www.aier.org/article/youtube-censors-florida-governor-desantis-and-his-science-advisors/

https://www.mintpressnews.com/africa-trust-stamp-covid-19-vaccine-record-payment-system/269346/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2021/04/06/meet-the-40-new-billionaires-who-got-rich-fighting-covid-19/?sh=1c362a0d17e5

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/247191/white-house-pope-francis-has-said-theres-a-moral-obligation-to-get-vaccinated

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-vaccine-death-56-year-old-doctor/?itm_term=home

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/leaked-docs-show-uk-government-has-planned-vaccine-passports-all-along

https://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/healthcare/546412-we-must-resist-the-latest-covid-era-power-grab-the-vaccine?rl=1

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/students-florida-high-school-warned-they-will-be-re-educated-if-caught-not-wearing-mask

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9426499/Scientists-evidence-toxic-chemicals-face-masks.html

https://twitter.com/911_please_hold/status/1378327118728298500

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mFGOFQd97Y

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1379516498218262528

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1379491883118960645

https://www.leilamiller.net/blog/2021/4/2/a-priest-begs-forgiveness-we-abandoned-you

https://twitter.com/Complex/status/1379170389838999552

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-9438575/twice-weekly-Covid-tests-spark-fear-mongering-anxiety-writes-DR-JOHN-LEE.html?ito=amp_twitter_share-top

https://twitter.com/united/status/1379426304857141250

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1379117992928280588

https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1379095491233910785

https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-creates-its-own-digital-currency-a-first-for-major-economy-11617634118

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1378523215446867968

https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation/

https://www.insider.com/baltimore-will-no-longer-prosecute-drug-possession-prostitution-2021-3

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1378441122545078273

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1380470749232775168

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/09/world/coronavirus-newsletter-intl-04-09-21/index.html

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/520520-echr-mandatory-vaccines-covid/

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1380119688747880454

https://www.vidrise.com/v/lonzy/

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1380114210710040580

https://blog.twitch.tv/en/2021/04/07/our-plan-for-addressing-severe-off-service-misconduct/?utm_referrer=https://t.co/

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1379926283732271109

https://www.dw.com/en/echr-rules-obligatory-vaccination-may-be-necessary/a-57128443

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/247185/nebraska-dioceses-to-restore-sunday-mass-obligation-in-may

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-second-generation-covid-vaccines-are-coming/
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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