🩸TeraHertz Technology🩸 Do You know about this????

🩸TeraHertz Technology🩸
The IteraCare wand uses targeted FREQUENCIES that can penetrate the body up to 20 - 30 centimetres, with zero discomfort, or irritation. Every cell in the body has a frequency measured in HERTZ. Terahertz resonates at the same FREQUENCY as healthy, human, cells, generating millions of vibrations per second. MORE INFO HERE
🚨 https://terahertzforwellness.com/KEITHW/presentation.php
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.