Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🩸TeraHertz Technology🩸 Do You know about this????
channel image
StayingAwake
173 Subscribers
77 views
Published Yesterday

🩸TeraHertz Technology🩸


The IteraCare wand uses targeted FREQUENCIES that can penetrate the body up to 20 - 30 centimetres, with zero discomfort, or irritation. Every cell in the body has a frequency measured in HERTZ. Terahertz resonates at the same FREQUENCY as healthy, human, cells, generating millions of vibrations per second. MORE INFO HERE

🚨    https://terahertzforwellness.com/KEITHW/presentation.php



Keywords
thzterahertzwandterahertz frequencies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket