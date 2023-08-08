Evictions—Hang your "LANDLORD" out to dry and/or get a BIG settlement!

The cases cited here are:





Faretta v. California, 422 U.S. 806 (1975)





Barron v. Baltimore, 32 U.S. (7 Pet.) 243 (1833)

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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw





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