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Lies, Lies and more Lies about The Vaccines
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238 views • July 30, 2021
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The global elite snd the medical dictators will only give you lies concerning the COVID-19 vaccines.
These vaccines have horrible side effects and adverse reactions, they can even lead to death in many cases.
Don’t stop the truth from going out!
www.FleeBabylon.us
The global elite snd the medical dictators will only give you lies concerning the COVID-19 vaccines.
These vaccines have horrible side effects and adverse reactions, they can even lead to death in many cases.
Don’t stop the truth from going out!
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