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Here's Why Trump's So Offensive
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5 views • December 11, 2019
I'm sure this is no surprise to many people, but it does shed some additional light on why Trump blurts things out the way he does.
And as the analyst says, "These characteristics will only become worse". You may have even noticed this yourself. I know I have.
And as the analyst says, "These characteristics will only become worse". You may have even noticed this yourself. I know I have.
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