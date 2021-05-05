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US-Funded Lab Helped Chinese Army's Bioterrorism Program
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51 views • May 05, 2021
According to an October 2020 report, Dr. Anthony Fauci has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its military, and funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)
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