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Navy Yard Shooter on Antidepressant - Peter Breggin, MD
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34 views • December 31, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Sep 19, 2013. This video had 2,405 views and 45 likes.
Dr Breggin on The Gary Null Show (9/19/13), addressing Navy Yard shooter, Aaron Alexis, being on the antidepressant trazodone. Read Dr. Breggin's analysis (9/19/13) of the Navy Yard shooting: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=304. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including Heart of Being Helpful and his most recent book, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families.
Dr Breggin on The Gary Null Show (9/19/13), addressing Navy Yard shooter, Aaron Alexis, being on the antidepressant trazodone. Read Dr. Breggin's analysis (9/19/13) of the Navy Yard shooting: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=304. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including Heart of Being Helpful and his most recent book, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families.
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