Whatever Happened to “Love Thy Neighbor”

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So much violence in the world and people think they are justified in it. Being racist to the point of spitting on others, beating up others, and even killing others. I’m very upset by this and had to comment on it. It’s as if the we have all been pitted to war against each other but this is a wake up call!