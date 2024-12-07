World’s FIRST “Sourdough Nuts” & “GUT Nuts” that are Roundup-Free Certified and Fermented!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To view the “Powerpoint,” visit:
https://tinyurl.com/PhilosopherFoodsPowerpoint
Learn more and enjoy the MOST nutrient-dense, gut- AND planet-friendly, cleanest, and lower cost-per-nutrient sprouted or fermented almonds, and more at:
https://philosopherfoods.com?sca_ref=6980679.5mE9G2dSA4
To easily share with others, use either:
https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeNuts
or
https://philosopherfoods.com/howtodieofnothing
To save 10%, apply discount code:
howtodieofnothing
when checking-out at:
https://philosopherfoods.com/howtodieofnothing
and forward a copy of your order confirmation email to:
and leave a voicemail at our office at 1+786.441.2727 so that we can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate (the active ingredient in “Roundup” herbicide/weed killer) Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-guide on Google Drive, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup
For more amazing health- & life-saving information regarding chronobiology (circadian rhythms), mitochondrial health, and MORE, click-on both: https://Linktr.ee/Healthmerica & https://tinyurl.com/HowToDieOfNothing and watch the videos on my https://HowToDieOfNothing.com podcast at:
https://youtube.com/@dannyzen2
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
With Great Wisdom & Compassion,
Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng
Linktr.ee/DannyZen
To view other videos on my "Glyphosate & GMO Guy" channel," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel
OR https://brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy