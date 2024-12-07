BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World’s FIRST “Sourdough Nuts” & “GUT Nuts” that are Roundup-Free Certified and Fermented!!!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
5 months ago

To view the “Powerpoint,” visit:

https://tinyurl.com/PhilosopherFoodsPowerpoint

Learn more and enjoy the MOST nutrient-dense, gut- AND planet-friendly, cleanest, and lower cost-per-nutrient sprouted or fermented almonds, and more at:

https://philosopherfoods.com?sca_ref=6980679.5mE9G2dSA4


To easily share with others, use either:

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeNuts

or

https://philosopherfoods.com/howtodieofnothing


To save 10%, apply discount code:

howtodieofnothing

when checking-out at:

https://philosopherfoods.com/howtodieofnothing


and forward a copy of your order confirmation email to:

[email protected]

and leave a voicemail at our office at 1+786.441.2727 so that we can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate (the active ingredient in “Roundup” herbicide/weed killer) Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-guide on Google Drive, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

For more amazing health- & life-saving information regarding chronobiology (circadian rhythms), mitochondrial health, and MORE, click-on both: https://Linktr.ee/Healthmerica & https://tinyurl.com/HowToDieOfNothing and watch the videos on my https://HowToDieOfNothing.com podcast at:

https://youtube.com/@dannyzen2

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975


With Great Wisdom & Compassion,

Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng

Linktr.ee/DannyZen


To view other videos on my "Glyphosate & GMO Guy" channel," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

OR https://brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy



Keywords
detoxprojecthealthiest almondsbest organic almond butter best organic almond companyhealthiest nutfermented nutsgut nutsphilosopher foods
