Pivotal Urban Battle Begins: Russian Forces Push Into The Heart Of Pokrovsk

The strategic situation around another Ukrainian fortress city of Pokrovsk is developing at a rapid pace. Russian units have reportedly advanced into the central districts, with some sources indicating fierce fighting is now approaching the main railway station. If secured, this marks the beginning of a critical phase in the battle for this key Donbass logistical hub.

This offensive represents a renewed and multi-pronged push by Russian forces, underscoring what appears to be a deteriorating Ukrainian defensive line following their recent loss of the village of Pershe Travnya. Reports suggest that the entire southwestern part of Pokrovsk has now fallen under Russian control, with Ukrainian forces losing further positions in the city center.

The Russian advance is characterized by systematic, methodical progress. After securing villages on the outskirts, troops moved to consolidate on the administrative outskirts of Pokrovsk. A significant tactical achievement was the crossing and securing of a segment of the E-50 highway, a major artery that skirts the city’s southern edge. This has allowed Russian forces to launch further attacks along several axes.

Russian troops are advancing along Shevchenko Street to the north towards the strategic railway station and European Street to the east, where Ukrainian defenders are using multi-story buildings as strongpoints. At the same time, they are pushing towards the intersection with Torgovaya Street to the west, which opens a path to the city’s industrial zone. Advancing along the same highway from Kotlyno on the eastern outskirts, Russian forces are approaching the same industrial area while bypassing dense urban neighborhoods.

Simultaneously, Russian units have secured a foothold in private houses in the Lazurny microdistrict on the southeastern outskirts. These positions serve as a crucial bridgehead for a potential assault deeper into the city’s residential areas.

The fighting is shrouded in what is called the “fog of war,” exacerbated by Russian tactics of operating in small, infiltrating groups, making the frontline fluid and difficult to define. Ukrainian forces are attempting to establish new defensive lines within the city but fear a total collapse of their position, especially if Russian control extends to the nearby town of Hrishino on the northwestern outskirts, the last vital node on the road to Pavlograd and Dnipro.

With Russian FPV drones increasingly pounding Ukrainian observation posts and strongpoints within the urban area, and fighting also raging in the adjacent town of Myrnograd, the battle for Pokrovsk is reaching a decisive moment that could determine the stability of the entire Ukrainian defensive front in the Donbass.

https://southfront.press/russian-forces-push-into-the-heart-of-pokrovsk/