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Understanding How COVID-19 Was 'Made Up' by Dr. Sam Bailey
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203 views • August 02, 2021
Excellent, Sam Bailey articulates the science superbly! We know this entire event is a major propaganda exercise and this material demonstrates just how tenuous the real story is.
Currently there are two kinds of Doctors in this world. Doctors speaking up against this terrible evil and suffering the consequences and doctors that ignore their oaths to do no harm and go along with this murdering powerful medical mafia to save their jobs and collect their pay. Hell enlarged itself for Hitlers followers and it is enlarging itself again. There is plenty of room. The road to destruction is broad. path to
eternal life narrow.This evil and its ministers will surpass the evils of Stalin and Hitler and Mao. - mississippicull
source:
Dr. Sam Bailey
Currently there are two kinds of Doctors in this world. Doctors speaking up against this terrible evil and suffering the consequences and doctors that ignore their oaths to do no harm and go along with this murdering powerful medical mafia to save their jobs and collect their pay. Hell enlarged itself for Hitlers followers and it is enlarging itself again. There is plenty of room. The road to destruction is broad. path to
eternal life narrow.This evil and its ministers will surpass the evils of Stalin and Hitler and Mao. - mississippicull
source:
Dr. Sam Bailey
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