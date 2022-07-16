BS NYC PSA, Fear Mongering of a Nuke Attack, ft. Gerald Celente





STAY STUPID, STAY IN THE MAINSTREAM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNjZGIYs4oM&t=667s





Why Are They Telling Us To Prep For Nuclear Attack?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=112C6_zif1Q





Vivid Childhood Reflections of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Drop Drills, Fallout Shelters

https://ugetube.com/watch/vivid-childhood-reflections-of-the-cuban-missile-crisis-drop-drills-fallout-shelters_2EDPFlmEXX8yhib.html



https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Y61oeP7kP6w/





Depopulation, 5 Ways that can Eliminate 87% of USA. Nukes, CME, EMP, Bio, FEMA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pdjNL1mkCo8P/

DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOSES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZV5xAXpek2PL/

originally posted Jun 10, 2015









Depopulation, 5 Methods that can Eliminate 87% of the USA population. As described on the website Deagel.com. Their 10 year projection. Deagel is a private contractor that assimilates data from a variety of government agencies and departments.









Soylent Green, the movie, 1973

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUL8bnhbSD81/









USA will go from 319 million down to 65 million in the next 10 years. A 87% population drop. I compare the depopulation of the NATO countries with the BRICS countries. They will experience a 30-66% population elimination. Now look at the BRICS countries. Their populations drop very little to actual increases.

Deagel is a Private Military contractor that collect information from all of the military services and including Stratfor Company, a Geopolitical Forecasting contractor. Accessing the site has been limited to certain geographical areas. Banned in the USA. The country with the largest depopulation data.



