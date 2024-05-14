Create New Account
Are we on the Brink of Armageddon? 05/14/2024
The Prophecy Club
Today Pastor Stan talks from the Heart. His topics include: The Devalued Dollar, Palestinian State, an Earthquake, States Seceding and much more. In other news, Russia’s new invasion is targeting Ukraine’s second largest city, and that could bring us to the brink of “Nuclear Armageddon”.

