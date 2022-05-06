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They Don't Need Planned Parenthood When They Have The Jab
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22 views • May 06, 2022
Report after report makes it clear that the vaccine is extremely dangerous for pregnant women. Yet, the FDA and CDC don't care one ounce or 8 ounces for that matter. Watch the video for more.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
FOI reveals Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid the dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy because Study found it increases risk of Birth Defects & Infertility
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/05/pfizer-hid-dangers-covid-vaccination-pregnancy/
Bannon’s War Room Naomi Wolf: ‘The Lies Of Pfizer’
https://rumble.com/v13k9va-naomi-wolf-the-lies-of-pfizer.html
Exposé article - Iceland: Stillbirths and Neonatal Deaths increased by 80% in 2021
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/05/iceland-stillbirths-and-neonatal-deaths-increase/
Fertility Clinic Data Shows 75% Of Vaccinated Women Have Miscarriages In The First Trimester
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6250b941b50ddb61fbd6c359
Naomi Wolf: gives an interesting timeline
https://rumble.com/v13odtp-naomi-wolf-the-pfizer-report.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
FOI reveals Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid the dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy because Study found it increases risk of Birth Defects & Infertility
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/05/pfizer-hid-dangers-covid-vaccination-pregnancy/
Bannon’s War Room Naomi Wolf: ‘The Lies Of Pfizer’
https://rumble.com/v13k9va-naomi-wolf-the-lies-of-pfizer.html
Exposé article - Iceland: Stillbirths and Neonatal Deaths increased by 80% in 2021
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/05/iceland-stillbirths-and-neonatal-deaths-increase/
Fertility Clinic Data Shows 75% Of Vaccinated Women Have Miscarriages In The First Trimester
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6250b941b50ddb61fbd6c359
Naomi Wolf: gives an interesting timeline
https://rumble.com/v13odtp-naomi-wolf-the-pfizer-report.html
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