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The Azov Battalion "Shot Them All" Cries Mariupol Refugee
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200 views • March 20, 2022
Civilians and refugees from Mariupol are reporting that radicals from the Nazi-led Ukrainian Azov Regiment are disrupting civilian evacuations and shooting those who try to leave the city.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/the-azov-battalion-shot-them-all-cries-mariupol-refugee/
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-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/the-azov-battalion-shot-them-all-cries-mariupol-refugee/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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