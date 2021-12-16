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TX Sen Ted Cruz Dec 15th Slams United Airlines CEO Over COVID Vaccine Mandates How Employees Treated
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171 views • December 16, 2021
TX Sen Ted Cruz Dec 15th Slams United Airlines CEO Over COVID Vaccine Mandates How Employees Treated
The Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4ncz8xIyzA
'Your Company Is Better Than This': Cruz Hammers United CEO On Vaccine Policy
Sen Ted Cruz (D-TX) on Wednesday took aim at United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby for the airline's vaccine policy.
The Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4ncz8xIyzA
'Your Company Is Better Than This': Cruz Hammers United CEO On Vaccine Policy
Sen Ted Cruz (D-TX) on Wednesday took aim at United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby for the airline's vaccine policy.
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