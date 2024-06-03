EXPOSED! U.S. Military bases are UNDER ATTACK in the U.S. Why is Biden hiding this. REDACTED NEWS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Why has the Biden administration hidden a terror attack on our Marine Corps Base in Virginia from the American people. This is just one of many attacks on U.S. federal facilities in the past few weeks. Why is the Biden administration quiet about it? Could it have anything to do with our southern border as the entry point?