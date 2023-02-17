‼️Evil Soros, who talks like he’s about to drop dead (with a bit of luck) seemingly endorses De Santis whilst revealing his true agenda: the destruction of the Republican Party.



Here is the end of that clip which was left out:



"This could induce Trump, whose narcism has turned into a disease, to run as a 3rd party candidate. That would lead to a Democratic landslide and force the Republican party to reform itself. But perhaps I may be just a little bit biased."

