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They're Tracking Unvaccinated With Diagnosis Codes
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2958 views • November 15, 2021
Seems like it's true based off what I saw.
Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jAbl9zAHVoao/
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4957333/pg1
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29/Z28-/Z28.20
https://search.yahoo.com/yhs/search;_ylt=AwrEeSUdZpJhAScA3wQPxQt.;_ylc=X1MDMjExNDcwMDU1OQRfcgMyBGZyA3locy1kb21haW5kZXYtMTkxMTEEZnIyA3NiLXRvcARncHJpZAN1OW9xS1JrVFE3S1hSVEl3ZHAxeWZBBG5fcnNsdAMwBG5fc3VnZwM0BG9yaWdpbgNzZWFyY2gueWFob28uY29tBHBvcwMwBHBxc3RyAwRwcXN0cmwDMARxc3RybAM1MgRxdWVyeQNtZXJrZWwlMjBwYW5kZW1pYyUyMGRvZXNuJ3QlMjBlbmQlMjB1bnRpbCUyMHdvcmxkJTIwaXMlMjB2YWNpbmF0ZWQEdF9zdG1wAzE2MzY5ODQzNzA-?p=merkel+pandemic+doesn%27t+end+until+world+is+vacinated&fr2=sb-top&hspart=domaindev&hsimp=yhs-19111&type=__alt__ddc_intl_linuxmint_com
https://news.yahoo.com/pandemic-not-end-until-world-160250940.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jAbl9zAHVoao/
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4957333/pg1
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29/Z28-/Z28.20
https://search.yahoo.com/yhs/search;_ylt=AwrEeSUdZpJhAScA3wQPxQt.;_ylc=X1MDMjExNDcwMDU1OQRfcgMyBGZyA3locy1kb21haW5kZXYtMTkxMTEEZnIyA3NiLXRvcARncHJpZAN1OW9xS1JrVFE3S1hSVEl3ZHAxeWZBBG5fcnNsdAMwBG5fc3VnZwM0BG9yaWdpbgNzZWFyY2gueWFob28uY29tBHBvcwMwBHBxc3RyAwRwcXN0cmwDMARxc3RybAM1MgRxdWVyeQNtZXJrZWwlMjBwYW5kZW1pYyUyMGRvZXNuJ3QlMjBlbmQlMjB1bnRpbCUyMHdvcmxkJTIwaXMlMjB2YWNpbmF0ZWQEdF9zdG1wAzE2MzY5ODQzNzA-?p=merkel+pandemic+doesn%27t+end+until+world+is+vacinated&fr2=sb-top&hspart=domaindev&hsimp=yhs-19111&type=__alt__ddc_intl_linuxmint_com
https://news.yahoo.com/pandemic-not-end-until-world-160250940.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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