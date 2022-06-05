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#1 마귀가 영적 존재가 아니라는 성경적 근거. 사탄과 마귀 그리고 그 수하들이 누구인지에 대한 결정적 증거, 성경이 증거하는 마귀의 정체
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12 views • June 05, 2022
과연 우리 성도들이 흔히 생각하 듯 마귀가 영적 존재일까요? 마귀는 한낱 들짐승에 불과한 인간보다 하등 피조물이었음을 성경은 이야기합니다.
교회에 씌워진, 이 거짓 프레임들을 하나하나씩 낱낱이 밝힐 때입니다.
Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic 의 음악 사용
영적존재, 마귀의정체, 사탄의정체, 옛뱀이란, 하와를 꾄 뱀, 미혹된 교회, 속고있는 교회, 지구의 왕권을 회복하러 오시는 예수님, 예수님의 재림, 마지막때, 하나님, 예수님, 성령님, 거짓 영적전쟁, 마귀의 자식들, 가라지들
교회에 씌워진, 이 거짓 프레임들을 하나하나씩 낱낱이 밝힐 때입니다.
Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic 의 음악 사용
영적존재, 마귀의정체, 사탄의정체, 옛뱀이란, 하와를 꾄 뱀, 미혹된 교회, 속고있는 교회, 지구의 왕권을 회복하러 오시는 예수님, 예수님의 재림, 마지막때, 하나님, 예수님, 성령님, 거짓 영적전쟁, 마귀의 자식들, 가라지들
Keywords
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