Anna Paulina Luna Takes Names, Kicks Ass, & Holds Criminals Accountable -- Feb 8, 2023

Fired Twitter executives squirm under Representative Anna Paulina Luna's relentless verbal barrage, exposing them of their felonious, unconstitutional crimes.
"Mr. Roth, I'm Going To Refresh Your Memory For You...You will be held accountable."
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
