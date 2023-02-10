Anna Paulina Luna Takes Names, Kicks Ass, & Holds Criminals Accountable -- Feb 8, 2023

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Fired Twitter executives squirm under Representative Anna Paulina Luna's relentless verbal barrage, exposing them of their felonious, unconstitutional crimes.
"Mr. Roth, I'm Going To Refresh Your Memory For You...You will be held accountable."
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/