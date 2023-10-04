Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars -WarRoom - Matt Gaetz Rails Against DC and the Republican Establishment as NY Judge Issues Second Gag Order on Donald Trump - 10-03-2023
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
350 Subscribers
22 views
Published 20 hours ago

As Matt Gaetz is railing against the corrupt Republican establishment in D.C., the corrupt Democrats in New York are trying to steal from Donald Trump in a court room. Two incredible developments on this day as Kevin McCarthy is ousted as House Speaker and a second Democrat Judge gags Donald Trump. Anthony Aguero is reporting from the Southern Border with some of the most shocking footage and news you will see and hear. Alex Jones joins to announce who he thinks should be the next Speaker of the House.

BREAKING: Secure a limited edition autographed copy of Alex Jones' latest book ‘The Great Awakening’ TODAY!

Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Use promo code “ALEX” at JonesCrowder.com to get one month FREE when you sign up!

Keywords
trumpmatt gaetzhouse speakermccarthydc swamp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket