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Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Jesus, John the Baptist, the Mandeans and the Real Christ
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29 views • December 15, 2019
Red Ice Radio Show from 13th of July 2008.
The authors, Picknett and Prince, do an excellent job of citing the interesting and provocative moments in Jesus' life. Delving deep into the evidence the authors search for clues which bring to light the mysterious aspects of Jesus Christ's teachings and discuss other possible interpretations including:
+ Many of the scriptures have been changed to make Jesus into the Christ when in actuality there is evidence which supports reason to believe that John the Baptist was considered the true Messiah.
+ Jesus may have purposely usurped John's movement and used his newfound position of power, as the new Messiah, to better enact his radical political and religious revisions.
+ Jesus may have practiced a pagan form of Greek magus mysticism.
+ Jesus may have been linked to the rarely mentioned second Jewish Temple in Egypt.
+ If these theories and many more like them prove to be true, Christians may be following the wrong version of Christianity.
The authors, Picknett and Prince, do an excellent job of citing the interesting and provocative moments in Jesus' life. Delving deep into the evidence the authors search for clues which bring to light the mysterious aspects of Jesus Christ's teachings and discuss other possible interpretations including:
+ Many of the scriptures have been changed to make Jesus into the Christ when in actuality there is evidence which supports reason to believe that John the Baptist was considered the true Messiah.
+ Jesus may have purposely usurped John's movement and used his newfound position of power, as the new Messiah, to better enact his radical political and religious revisions.
+ Jesus may have practiced a pagan form of Greek magus mysticism.
+ Jesus may have been linked to the rarely mentioned second Jewish Temple in Egypt.
+ If these theories and many more like them prove to be true, Christians may be following the wrong version of Christianity.
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