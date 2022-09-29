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Pain Is the Point: How to Survive Biden’s HELL Economy Glenn TV Ep 226
High Hopes
High Hopes
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80 views • September 29, 2022

Glenn Beck


Sep 28, 2022 WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

The White House can try to spin inflation all day long (and it's trying very hard). But you feel the effects of Biden’s disastrous leadership every time you go to the grocery store or fill up your car. The American economy is on the brink of disaster after less than two years of a Democrat-controlled Congress and White House. And they’ve got plenty more destruction in the works. The bottom line is they WANT you to get used to a lower living standard. So, what do you do? How do you prepare? What will food and fuel cost in the months ahead? What would the next Great Depression look like? How are you going to feel the effects of ESG and the Left’s war on oil? Glenn brings in a panel of economic experts to answer those questions. He’s joined by Carol Roth, former Wall Street investment banker and author of “The War on Small Business,” and Jim Iuorio, a small business owner, stockbroker, and managing director of TJM Institutional Services. While both forecast the worst-case scenario for average Americans, they also offer a glimmer of hope to get us out of this mess.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMMAPXgS1fQ


Keywords
white housecurrent eventspresidentamericaeconomybidenjoecarol rothglenn beckdisasterhopeesglower living standardjim iuorioworst-case scenario
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