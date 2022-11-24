THEY'RE ADMITTING THE WHOLE THING WAS A LIE? 📺 REDACTED NEWS WITH CLAYTON & NAFTALI

EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED====================================================
ENGLISH
"Dr. Fauci gives his final press conference and what he said might shock you. The World Health Organization issued a rough draft of its new Pandemic Treaty which would give incredible powers to an unelected group of globalists. Researcher Whitney Webb joins us to talk about this troubling development."
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/11/so-theyre-admitting-the-whole-thing-was-a-lie-redacted-news-with-clayton-morris-3647594.html
====================================================
My latest Geoengineering Video from devastated Germany:
Is This The End Of Germany?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3vVPyAOYX0m/
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world
https://wimkin.com/profile-306030/?link-id=1925405
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2022/04/07/us-officials-admit-theyre-literally-just-lying-to-the-public-about-russia/
https://dutaiskandar.blogspot.com/2021/06/dr-fauci-funny-gif-dr-fauci-fan-club.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.