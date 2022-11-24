THEY'RE ADMITTING THE WHOLE THING WAS A LIE? 📺 REDACTED NEWS WITH CLAYTON & NAFTALI

EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED====================================================

ENGLISH

"Dr. Fauci gives his final press conference and what he said might shock you. The World Health Organization issued a rough draft of its new Pandemic Treaty which would give incredible powers to an unelected group of globalists. Researcher Whitney Webb joins us to talk about this troubling development."





https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/11/so-theyre-admitting-the-whole-thing-was-a-lie-redacted-news-with-clayton-morris-3647594.html

====================================================

My latest Geoengineering Video from devastated Germany:

Is This The End Of Germany?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3vVPyAOYX0m/





Meine Kanäle:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/

https://vimeo.com/chembuster





My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world





https://wimkin.com/profile-306030/?link-id=1925405





https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2022/04/07/us-officials-admit-theyre-literally-just-lying-to-the-public-about-russia/





https://dutaiskandar.blogspot.com/2021/06/dr-fauci-funny-gif-dr-fauci-fan-club.html