Bio-Digital Convergence
Behold a Pale White Horse
This 5 hour video conference on Bio-Digital Convergence Standardization from 2022. If you enjoy this channel please make a donation buy purchasing this video using either (Monaro) or (Beam) Crypto-Currency. I put a lot of time and effort into keeping this channel full of important material. If you cannot afford this donation please see my channel for all of the free content. Subscribe and spread the word. Have a good day.  

Keywords
politicssciencetechnologybio-digital convergence

