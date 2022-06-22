DC a Foreign Country? | Patriot Streetfighter

Is Washington DC considered a foreign nation?





The Rothschilds and the banks own most of the territory of the Washington DC area making it an individual sovereign state.





Knowing this, politicians are truly trapped in an area controlled by deep state opposition and puppets supported by external money. Trump called it a Swamp and now we can see why clear as day.

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