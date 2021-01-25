© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deepcell's Cannabis Blockchain, Int'l Patents & Royalties
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • January 25, 2021
DeepCell is a technology and product development company focusing on cannabis, hemp-cannabidiol (CBD) products, and cannabinoid molecule discoveries. They seek licensees of their brand and technologies in legal cannabis markets, and contract-manufacturing in hemp-CBD markets with trusted brands.
---Contents of this Video---
00:00 - Deepcell Intro
02:46 - International CBD Wholesale
4:53 - Int'l Royalties (Canada)
10:10 - How to be successful
13:03 - Cannabis Blockchain
16:55 - Trusted Payments
19:36 - Cannabis Patents
22:24 - Raising Capital
GUEST
Kelly Ogilvie, Founder & CEO of Deepcell
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kellyogilvie/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/madewithruby/
@madewithruby
@gemstonecbd
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 636 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
---Contents of this Video---
00:00 - Deepcell Intro
02:46 - International CBD Wholesale
4:53 - Int'l Royalties (Canada)
10:10 - How to be successful
13:03 - Cannabis Blockchain
16:55 - Trusted Payments
19:36 - Cannabis Patents
22:24 - Raising Capital
GUEST
Kelly Ogilvie, Founder & CEO of Deepcell
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kellyogilvie/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/madewithruby/
@madewithruby
@gemstonecbd
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 636 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.