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Street trash in Baltimore hits man over the head with a brick, the streets are getting dangerous
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340 views • August 31, 2020
#Baltimore #Attack #Brick #ViralVideo #Assault #HateCrime
A shocking video of a man being attacked while walking on a street in the US has emerged on social media.
The video, which was uploaded to Instagram on Monday, shows a man with a green T-shirt, shorts and cap, walking along a footpath before being approached by a man from behind.
The second man hits the lone walker over the head with what appears to be a brick.
He then falls to the ground, face first as the attacker runs off.
“YOUNG MAN YOU GOT KNOCKED TF OUT. B***H YOU BET NOT RUN,” the caption read. It also contained the hashtags #whitelivesdon’tmatter’ and #blacklivesmatter
While the clip hasn’t been verified and the context is unclear, it appears to have happened on Monday in the city of Baltimore, Maryland.
The video has been viewed nearly 3000 times since it was uploaded, with many flooding the post with comments of disbelief. The post has since been removed.
“This guy needs to be arrested. The rest of you in the comments need to look yourselves in the mirror,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Unfortunately you’re right,” another person responded. The post also attracted racist comments.
Video Source: https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/crime/bs-md-ci-cr-aggravated-assault-south-baltimore-20200831-evrxtb7kbjhsviajsqryiix2ru-story.html#nt=related-content
A shocking video of a man being attacked while walking on a street in the US has emerged on social media.
The video, which was uploaded to Instagram on Monday, shows a man with a green T-shirt, shorts and cap, walking along a footpath before being approached by a man from behind.
The second man hits the lone walker over the head with what appears to be a brick.
He then falls to the ground, face first as the attacker runs off.
“YOUNG MAN YOU GOT KNOCKED TF OUT. B***H YOU BET NOT RUN,” the caption read. It also contained the hashtags #whitelivesdon’tmatter’ and #blacklivesmatter
While the clip hasn’t been verified and the context is unclear, it appears to have happened on Monday in the city of Baltimore, Maryland.
The video has been viewed nearly 3000 times since it was uploaded, with many flooding the post with comments of disbelief. The post has since been removed.
“This guy needs to be arrested. The rest of you in the comments need to look yourselves in the mirror,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Unfortunately you’re right,” another person responded. The post also attracted racist comments.
Video Source: https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/crime/bs-md-ci-cr-aggravated-assault-south-baltimore-20200831-evrxtb7kbjhsviajsqryiix2ru-story.html#nt=related-content
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