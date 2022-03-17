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Wear the Green on Question Day
TheFlyLady
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Question and Answer Day!
Half-Price Sale on Swish Pack

https://shop.flylady.net/p/(SPACK)Flash Sale for New 

Pack of Inspiration

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We have a new tool for our Kitchen

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Thank You! We just hit 100,000 family members on Youtube! 

Free Gift with Purchase of a Feather Duster

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Back to Basics Package

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CHAOS to Clean; in 31 Easy BabySteps

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I have set up a Patreon Page in order to have a platform that is free of censorship. https://www.patreon.com/theflylady

Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression

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Get Ready to Save Big!

Carpet Sweepa 
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Feather Duster 

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Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women

Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel. 

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Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools

If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages. 

www.FlyLady.net
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