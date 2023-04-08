EPOCH TV | BRICS Creating New Currency Backed by Gold, Soil, Rare-Earth Elements

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
BRICS Creating New Currency Backed by Gold, Soil, Rare-Earth Elements
The #BRICS nations, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, are trying to create a new currency backed by gold, soil, and rare-earth elements to replace the #USDollar as the world’s global reserve #Currency.
See full episode: https://ept.ms/GoldCurrency
