Miles Guo: The disasters of 2022 and 2023 will be even more tragic than what happened in Wuhan and Shanghai. Be prepared for the worst moment to come

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4/28/2022 Miles Guo: When you come abroad, you should not keep the same way of thinking as you were in Communist China. Speculation will cost you a lot; the disasters of 2022 and 2023 will be even more tragic than what happened in Wuhan and Shanghai. Be prepared for the worst moment to come