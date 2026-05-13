❌💩Anti-Zionist means you're an anti-Semite - ADL chief, Greenblatt

❌ Anti-Zionist means you're an anti-Semite — ADL chief

✡️(maybe some with sense, just see and hear through the years, already know what evil is and what evil does?) Cynthia



Jonathan Greenblatt laced into NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, claiming the mayor gaslights Jews with his anti-Zionist stance.



While Mamdani has rejected anti-Semitism and says his opposition to Zionism stems from political principle, Greenblatt argued that distinction makes no difference.



💬 "It's Jews who are in the crosshairs. It's Jews being attacked every day,” the ADL head snared.

Adding:

Microsoft Israel chief fled after probe into spying on Palestinians



Microsoft general manager for Israel Alon Haimovich has resigned after a probe found the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Unit 8200 spy agency used Microsoft's Azure cloud system to store intercepted Palestinian communications — including a vast archive of daily calls from Gaza and the West Bank.



➡️ Microsoft launched the inquiry after revelations that Unit 8200 was using Azure to store a "million calls per hour"

➡️ The unit set up a private domain within Azure to store sensitive material

➡️ Microsoft found the IDF had violated its terms of service, which prohibit mass snooping

➡️ Unit 8200's access to cloud services was terminated



Microsoft Vice-Chair and President Brad Smith insisted last year that “we do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians.”



But the evidence suggests otherwise.





@geopolitics_prime