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The Slaughter of the Gullible and the Innocent
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140 views • May 18, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman, a retired GP, he is faithfully working to bring to us the truth about COVID and COVID jabs. He is an author of international best selling books, one of which became a successful movie. {description excerpts taken from his upload}
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