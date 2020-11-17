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Dark Outpost 11-17-2020 Werewolves & Shapeshifters
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892 views • November 17, 2020
Tonight, in our weekly conversation with Brice Watson, we delve into the dark world of werewolves, mythological animals that are the subject of many stories throughout the world—and more than a few nightmares. Werewolves are, according to some legends, people who morph into vicious, powerful wolves. Others are a mutant combination of human and wolf. But all are bloodthirsty beasts who cannot control their lust for killing people and animals. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv!
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