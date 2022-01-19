Dems Desecrate MLK Day For Total Power

As expected, the self righteous left has desecrated Martin Luther King Junior day. Using the remembrance of a man to brainwash the gullible masses into voting for the depraved Democrat's Federalization of elections, which would eliminate voter I.D. and use taxpayer dollars to fund their campaign commercials.Meanwhile Newly inaugurated Mayor Eric Adams declined to use his veto power on the bill that would allow 800,000 non citizens to vote in New York City. Tossing the Constitution that MLK honored into the dustbin of history.Of course Joe Biden, among others on the left, praised former exalted cyclops of the KKK Senator Robert Byrd at his eulogy. And as mainstream media hemorrhages viewership for ignoring truths like these, The double standards have become so repugnant that a recent Gallup poll revealed that Americans of every political affiliation are abandoning the sociopaths of the self serving totalitarian Democratic Party in droves.MLK was a Boston Personalist, he would want us all to realize that we are not insignificant specks of dust in the vast universe, because it is impossible for the entire universe to exist apart from a person to experience it. Furthermore, The Democratic party, the World Economic Forum, Davos, Bilderberg, and the Bloodlines of the Illuminati are not the masters of that Universe.Bowne Report