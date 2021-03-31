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What Are the Odds That On 3/30 An Arsonist Would Torch Three Freemason Lodges in Vancouver?
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150 views • March 31, 2021
Today in Vancouver, British Columbia an arsonist walked up to three Masonic Lodges will a jug of gasoline and torched the Halls. A 42 year old man was later arrested and they have yet to post his name or explain why he targeted Masonic Lodges. I will stay on this story until I hear why he did it and what his name was.
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