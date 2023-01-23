E10 of The Jim Gale Show: Creating an Energy Freedom Platform with Home DAO Co-Founders Jonathan Uber & Andrew Bittner

In this episode, guests Jonathan Uber and Andrew Bittner, co-founders of HOME DAO, share how their company is impacting sustainability, self-reliance and community-driven collaboration.

DAO stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization. Home DAO funds public goods, starting with renewable energy, to build a better world focusing on solution-oriented infrastructures. The sustainable infrastructures related to food, energy and digital assets (particularly the new cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin) are discussed at length.

Home DAO will be dropping 770 NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to those identified with his company’s mission. The two companies share many values and approaches for bringing greater freedom to all through new technologies, building communities, and trust based on transparency.

Jonathan Uber:

Jonathan is the head of Operations for the HOME DAO. He believes sustainability is a lifestyle and looks to implement sustainable practices in his personal and business life at every opportunity. He is currently the President of Operations and Sales for Guaranteed Clean Energy and Co-Founder of GCE Healthcare, an energy advisory firm for institutional healthcare facilities and hospital networks. Jonathan's previous background included working in medical device distribution, development, and business operations. He particularly focused on sustainability projects and anesthesia-related products with large hospital groups. He helped bring to market a device that would allow hospitals to not emit waste anesthetic gas and provided an opportunity to recycle the gas.

Andrew Bittner:

Andrew Bittner is the head of the Business Development and Strategic Relationships for the HOME DAO. He is also the CEO/Founder of Guaranteed Clean Energy, an energy advisory firm specializing in holistic sustainability development projects for K-12 schools, and municipalities in the US. GCE was awarded as the “Top Cleantech Startup” in 2021, and the Best Corporate Office in Columbus, OH in 2019.

Andrew’s background as a successful entrepreneur is mostly in the energy and financial space where he has owned and successfully exited multiple energy companies with specialties including energy deregulation, commodities trading, LED lighting, and energy engineering. Andrew also has held a Registered Representative status obtaining his Series 63 licenses through FINRA and has over 16 years’ experience in finance and business insurance strategy and 12 years within the energy industry. He has been in the blockchain world for 6 years, and is personally devoted to a decentralized world with a focus on basic needs being met in abundance for humanity.

HOME DAO:

Website: https://thehomedao.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheHomeDAO

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MeEw42mQsZ

GCE: https://www.guaranteedcleanenergy.com/





Food Forest Abundance

Website: https://foodforestabundance.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoodForestAbundance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodforestabundance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFAbundance

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/food-forest-abundance/

The Jim Gale Show Podcast: https://linktr.ee/jimgaleshow

Produced by: https://socialchameleon.us