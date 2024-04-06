Israel Gaza War Footage Gaza City During Ceasefire Nov 2023
جنى كوين
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiPUKCS_qLs
عشنا اصعب ايام فى شمال غزة😥بابا فى خطر
We lived through the most difficult days in northern Gaza. Baba is in danger
