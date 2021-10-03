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WARNING TO NEW YORK CITY & AMERICA!!! GOD'S JUDGEMENT FALLS!! LAST CALL...NOW...N O W!!!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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265 views • October 03, 2021
October 2, 2021- AMERICA IS OVER.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQ6bryyau78

Shouting A WARNING LEVEL 4 EVENT SHOCKWAVE COMING and I will not apologize.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTYzSlEZvj0

"LOUD AND CLEAR!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzq-N7KNLBs

______
CONFL!CT BY FIR3 ER!C D HAL3
7 hours ago (edited)
"U$@ TIME TO REP3NT AS A N@TION, HAS EXP!RED,
NOW THE GOD OF HEAVEN WILL SP3@k!!!!""""
2 DA M0CK3R$ DON'T BE CRY!NG ASK!NG WHY GOD DID DIS OR DAT!
"YOU HEAR WH@T I SAID?"
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgwZrKVy-J4RSnZ8S5h4AaABCQ
____

The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog Community Page - NYC Messages - Warning
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw/community

New York Will Be Drowned” – September 24, 2021
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/25/new-york-will-be-drowned-september-24-2021/

HEAVEN AND HELL IS AT HAND (NYC EARTHQUAKE) - Michael Lopez
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/heaven-and-hell-is-at-hand-nyc-earthquake-michael-lopez

Brace yourselves for a very great earthquake/Psunami
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRdxnpSTdnA

A Massive Sculpture is Being Built on the Jersey City Waterfront
https://www.hobokengirl.com/waters-soul-sculpture-jersey-city/

The Name "Jesus" and the Number 888 (Numerical Value)
https://bible-menorah.jimdofree.com/english/888/

Ovid
https://babynames.net/names/ovid

ARTICLES, BE4THEFIRE, MISC., UNCATEGORIZED, VIDEOS
COVID-19 Official Name of Coronavirus Means: Angel of the Bottomless Pit – Sheep – Slaughter (Video)
https://thelightinthedarkplace.wordpress.com/2020/02/18/covid-19-official-name-of-coronavirus-means-angel-of-the-bottomless-pit-sheep-slaughter-video/
___________________________________
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy