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WARNING TO NEW YORK CITY & AMERICA!!! GOD'S JUDGEMENT FALLS!! LAST CALL...NOW...N O W!!!!!
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265 views • October 03, 2021
October 2, 2021- AMERICA IS OVER.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQ6bryyau78
Shouting A WARNING LEVEL 4 EVENT SHOCKWAVE COMING and I will not apologize.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTYzSlEZvj0
"LOUD AND CLEAR!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzq-N7KNLBs
______
CONFL!CT BY FIR3 ER!C D HAL3
7 hours ago (edited)
"U$@ TIME TO REP3NT AS A N@TION, HAS EXP!RED,
NOW THE GOD OF HEAVEN WILL SP3@k!!!!""""
2 DA M0CK3R$ DON'T BE CRY!NG ASK!NG WHY GOD DID DIS OR DAT!
"YOU HEAR WH@T I SAID?"
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgwZrKVy-J4RSnZ8S5h4AaABCQ
____
The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog Community Page - NYC Messages - Warning
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw/community
New York Will Be Drowned” – September 24, 2021
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/25/new-york-will-be-drowned-september-24-2021/
HEAVEN AND HELL IS AT HAND (NYC EARTHQUAKE) - Michael Lopez
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/heaven-and-hell-is-at-hand-nyc-earthquake-michael-lopez
Brace yourselves for a very great earthquake/Psunami
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRdxnpSTdnA
A Massive Sculpture is Being Built on the Jersey City Waterfront
https://www.hobokengirl.com/waters-soul-sculpture-jersey-city/
The Name "Jesus" and the Number 888 (Numerical Value)
https://bible-menorah.jimdofree.com/english/888/
Ovid
https://babynames.net/names/ovid
ARTICLES, BE4THEFIRE, MISC., UNCATEGORIZED, VIDEOS
COVID-19 Official Name of Coronavirus Means: Angel of the Bottomless Pit – Sheep – Slaughter (Video)
https://thelightinthedarkplace.wordpress.com/2020/02/18/covid-19-official-name-of-coronavirus-means-angel-of-the-bottomless-pit-sheep-slaughter-video/
___________________________________
BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQ6bryyau78
Shouting A WARNING LEVEL 4 EVENT SHOCKWAVE COMING and I will not apologize.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTYzSlEZvj0
"LOUD AND CLEAR!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzq-N7KNLBs
______
CONFL!CT BY FIR3 ER!C D HAL3
7 hours ago (edited)
"U$@ TIME TO REP3NT AS A N@TION, HAS EXP!RED,
NOW THE GOD OF HEAVEN WILL SP3@k!!!!""""
2 DA M0CK3R$ DON'T BE CRY!NG ASK!NG WHY GOD DID DIS OR DAT!
"YOU HEAR WH@T I SAID?"
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgwZrKVy-J4RSnZ8S5h4AaABCQ
____
The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog Community Page - NYC Messages - Warning
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw/community
New York Will Be Drowned” – September 24, 2021
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/25/new-york-will-be-drowned-september-24-2021/
HEAVEN AND HELL IS AT HAND (NYC EARTHQUAKE) - Michael Lopez
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/heaven-and-hell-is-at-hand-nyc-earthquake-michael-lopez
Brace yourselves for a very great earthquake/Psunami
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRdxnpSTdnA
A Massive Sculpture is Being Built on the Jersey City Waterfront
https://www.hobokengirl.com/waters-soul-sculpture-jersey-city/
The Name "Jesus" and the Number 888 (Numerical Value)
https://bible-menorah.jimdofree.com/english/888/
Ovid
https://babynames.net/names/ovid
ARTICLES, BE4THEFIRE, MISC., UNCATEGORIZED, VIDEOS
COVID-19 Official Name of Coronavirus Means: Angel of the Bottomless Pit – Sheep – Slaughter (Video)
https://thelightinthedarkplace.wordpress.com/2020/02/18/covid-19-official-name-of-coronavirus-means-angel-of-the-bottomless-pit-sheep-slaughter-video/
___________________________________
BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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