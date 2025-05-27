May 26, 2025

The Beef Initiative with Breeauna Sagdal





Catherine Austin Fitts, former Under Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), sat down to discuss food security in the United States with Breeauna Sagdal, Senior Policy Fellow of the Beef Initiative's Foundation.





During the discussion, Fitts urged private investors to begin financing and building relationships with their nearest farmers and ranchers in order to maintain health, and mental clarity during the ongoing “war” on freedom.





“It's not just purchase and finance the capacity you need. It's more than that, “ Fitts said. “You need be part of funding and organizing political efforts designed to protect your food supply. You need to do all these things, because this is war, and if you want to win you need to be healthy.”





The war that Fitts refers to is neither kinetic, nor overtly seen. Rather, the effects of this silent war are felt and experienced through increased surveillance and a general sense that things are not okay—especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.





