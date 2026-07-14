The World Before the Vikings

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What if everything you know about the Vikings started too late?
Before they became history's most feared raiders, the Vikings lived as farmers, traders, and sailors in a harsh world that shaped their future. So what changed—and why did Europe suddenly fear the North?
🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1AxRGdV2y0IbMx1kPa2dWF?si=29c84d46b1904834
#vikinghistory
#WorldHistory
#EuropeanHistory
#NorseCulture
#historylovers
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