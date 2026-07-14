The World Before the Vikings

What if everything you know about the Vikings started too late?





Before they became history's most feared raiders, the Vikings lived as farmers, traders, and sailors in a harsh world that shaped their future. So what changed—and why did Europe suddenly fear the North?





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/1AxRGdV2y0IbMx1kPa2dWF?si=29c84d46b1904834





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