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Confirmed: Soros Main Funder of Antifa Terrorist Groups Worldwide, Plus BLM Pledges Allegiance to Satan - FULL SHOW 9/15/20
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148 views • September 16, 2020
Also, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny covers the dangers of vaccines and the coming forced inoculations – tune in! Today’s show includes special guest Bishop Larry Gaiters who is revealing the satanic manipulation of black people through globalist organizations like BLM. Watch & share this bombshell edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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