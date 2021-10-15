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Old atlas of Tartaria
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699 views • October 15, 2021
Old atlas of Tartaria.
Note that the castles have an orange-red dot. My best guess is that this was a hit map and those red dots are razed/destroyed Tartarian castles that the Khazarian Mafia destroyed. Maybe this map was one of the last documentations kept of Khazaria in some Rothschild archive so they could gloat. Just a guess. Really we need a lot more info about these maps.
Note that the castles have an orange-red dot. My best guess is that this was a hit map and those red dots are razed/destroyed Tartarian castles that the Khazarian Mafia destroyed. Maybe this map was one of the last documentations kept of Khazaria in some Rothschild archive so they could gloat. Just a guess. Really we need a lot more info about these maps.
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