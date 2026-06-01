Iran: Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament - yesterday

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament:



Iran is pushing back enemy in great and historic war. Enemy trying to use economic pressure and propaganda to compensate for its military defeat.



Trying to force us into submission. What a foolish dream.



🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding, last night this was found posted:

❗️BREAKING — CENTCOM: We carried out defensive strikes on radars and command and control sites for drones in Goruk and Qeshm, Iran.

Also, found last night with a very short video:

❗️BREAKING: Visual confirmation of a missile launched from Khuzestan province, Iran, towards Kuwait.

❗️The U.S. Central Command confirms no injuries or damage are to be reported following the Iranian attack on Ali Salem airbase.

❗️BREAKING: Iranian outlet Tasnim News confirms a telecommunications tower in Sirik Island was targeted by the U.S., and the launches against Kuwait are a direct reprisal to that strike.



The IRGC claims their targets were destroyed, and warn that another attack will have a different, likely more aggressive response.



@IntelSlava

Adding, from last night:

The US military has been secretly shepherding commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, with ships running dark to avoid Iranian detection, the New York Times reports.

Around 70 vessels have made the crossing in recent weeks, averaging three ships per day. Before the war, more than 100 ships passed through daily. The US is not providing formal escort, with the Pentagon keeping its distance from any direct protection role.



"Although US forces are not accompanying, we continue to communicate and coordinate with commercial vessels," a CENTCOM spokesperson said.



The operation exposes Washington's diminished position in the waterway. More than half of the 895 total crossings recorded are still using the route running close to the Iranian coast, indicating coordination with Tehran rather than Washington.



Iran, in other words, remains the dominant power in the strait. The US is sneaking three ships a day through with transponders off.

Adding:

💬🇺🇸 BREAKING | IRAN SUSPENDS TALKS WITH US



Iran's negotiating team has halted all dialogue and text exchanges via mediators, citing continued IDF operations in Lebanon as a violation of ceasefire conditions Tehran considers binding on all fronts.



Iranian officials have demanded an immediate halt to IDF operations in Gaza and Lebanon and full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory. Tehran states there will be no talks until these conditions are met.



The Resistance and Iranian armed forces have also placed on the agenda a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz and activation of additional fronts — including the Bab al-Mandeb strait — as punitive measures against the Zionist regime and its backers.

@DD Geopolitics