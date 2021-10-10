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This is the next virus and how you can avoid it
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305 views • October 10, 2021
Why Did Gates wnd GAVI Say that Marburg will be
the next virus tom come. How will we all have to deal with it?
The Deep State' has already made a PCR Test for It and
the (new killer Vax) Ricin Vax or Rivax which is already set to be used immediately!
the next virus tom come. How will we all have to deal with it?
The Deep State' has already made a PCR Test for It and
the (new killer Vax) Ricin Vax or Rivax which is already set to be used immediately!
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