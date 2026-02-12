BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Brought_To_You_By_Pfizer Bares Project Pogo GateKeeper Dustin Nemos Jewish Handler Vartouhi Pinkston
Victor Hugo Art
Victor Hugo Art
45 views • 1 day ago

Brought_To_You_By_Pfizer Bares Project Pogo GateKeeper Dustin Nemos Jewish Handler Vartouhi Pinkston.

If you value this truth teller and can contribute to keep his reports coming, please do so by clicking on the links below:

https://victorhugocollection.com

ANARCHAPULCO 2026 For 10% DISCOUNT USE COUPON CODE: MaverickArtistVictorHugo

Buy tickets at www.anarchapulco.com for Lifetime virtual tickets to watch the event from anywhere in the world.

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr. is a multifaceted American artist, filmmaker, author, journalist and founder of the Trademarked, Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide. He is recognized for pioneering modern art gonzo journalism, a fusion of Hunter S. Thompson’s gonzo style with cryptic, subliminal art inspired by Dali and Picasso. His work often addresses social and political themes, aiming to document the "beautiful chaos" of contemporary life for future generations. He directed the award-winning film Crackhead Jesus: The Movie (2010).

Victor-Hugo Vaca II claims "art is the last bastion of free speech" and as a dissident, Veteran, American refugee, living in the former USSR, Republic of Georgia, near the border with Russia, between War Zones and hot spots of global conflict, after escaping China, two hours before the last border closed, on the day that the Wuhan virus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang died, he uses modern-art-gonzo-journalism to combat censorship on steroids during the information war.

Known as, The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, the native New Yorker born in the same Elmhurst Hospital as President Donald Trump, is listed in the Library of Congress Reference Book, by DB Burkeman titled, "Stickers: From Punk Rock to Contemporary Art", as "one of the most influential artists of our time", alongside The Wu Tang Clan, Banksy and Shepard Fairey.

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo founded and Trademarked, the Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide and attended the prestigious United States Naval Academy alongside Carter Page in the Class of 1993. He has dedicated his life to shedding Light on the darkness so that the darkness cannot overcome it and starts every Modern Art Music Movement podcast by stating, "My job is not to be politically correct. It is to witness, observe, analyze and document, the beautiful chaos that surrounds us all, so that future generations can understand how we got to this moment in time."

healthsciencefoodtravelvaccinegeorgiaairlinescovidvictorhugobatumi
