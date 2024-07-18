BOBBY DE NIRO KVETCHES TO MAINSTREAM MEDIA MOCKINGBIRD OVER 🍊 ORANGE MAN BAD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert De Niro on Trump: 'The guy's a monster'
Sure is funny you can never say exactly WHY 'Trump is a monster'...hey, Bobby - it is true that children are trafficked through yore restaurant, guy? 👀
Perhaps that's why he's a monster, in yore eyes 🤔
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj5ATJL5vjE
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/2f0jzq